Judi Health’s Capital Rx Surpasses Five Million Contracted PBM Lives as America’s Largest Employers, Unions, and Leading Health Systems Evolve Their Health Benefits Strategies

On the heels of a $400M funding round, the company announces the addition of more than 80 new partnerships for the second year in a row, driven by demand for modern, tech- and AI-powered benefit administration solutions that put members’ interests first

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EmployeeBenefits--Judi Health, the enterprise health technology company and benefit administrator, today announced another year of record growth. Capital Rx, the company’s transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), has surpassed five million contracted employer lives in total, with more than one million of these plan members live as of January 1, 2026. Additionally, the company contracted and implemented two million new health plan lives this year.

The company’s growth in covered lives is largely due to the signing of more than 80 new partnerships for the second year in a row, reflecting sustained national demand – by many of America’s largest companies – for a more transparent, technology-driven approach to pharmacy and health benefit administration. Among Judi Health’s new partnerships are 13 Fortune 500 corporations, 21 leading hospital groups/health systems, and several state employee plans, municipalities, and universities.

“Organizations are telling us loud and clear that the old benefits administration model no longer works. They want an aligned partner and the option to move to a unified platform that reduces friction, improves accuracy, and unlocks the intelligence needed to manage the full health benefit ecosystem,” said A.J. Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Judi Health & Capital Rx. “This rapid adoption across Fortune 500 employers and major health systems collectively validates the need for aligned partnerships and a scalable enterprise health technology platform.”

The momentum Judi Health has carried into the New Year follows its recently announced $400 million funding round, which the company is using to scale its teams and enterprise health technology platform, Judi®, to meet demand, deploy unified claims processing more widely, and drive innovation in its industry-leading member care model.

Other significant 2025 milestones included:

The successful launch of Judi Health™, the first ever unified pharmacy and medical claims adjudication platform

The acquisition of Amino Health and creation of Judi Care, a comprehensive healthcare navigation platform that simplifies the entire healthcare journey

The migration of two health plans from legacy systems to Prime Therapeutics’ instance of Judi through the strategic alliance

Providing support, along with Amazon Pharmacy, for a unique partnership between Prime Therapeutics and a large, not-for-profit health insurer in the Northeast

The U.S. already ranks as the most expensive private health care market in the world. In 2026, the total health benefit cost per employee is expected to rise 6.5% on average, the highest increase in over 15 years – and employers anticipate the cost of their plans to increase by almost 9% on average if no cost-reduction measures are taken. With that backdrop, it’s no surprise that employers feel the need to look for new partnerships – i.e., alternatives to the traditional vertically integrated insurers – this year.

Healthcare in the U.S. can no longer run on decades-old fragmented systems. Judi Health’s technology replaces this legacy infrastructure with a single, scalable engine. By unifying medical and pharmacy claims, powering richer analytics, and embedding navigation and AI into core workflows, the company is giving employers the freedom and flexibility to design health benefits programs for their unique populations, and providing health plans with a true enterprise operating system to administer benefits programs in ways that have never existed in the marketplace.

