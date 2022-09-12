<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
JRNI Names Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jrniJRNI, the leader in Enterprise Customer Engagement Solutions across the entire customer engagement lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Manish Barmecha as Senior Vice President of Product.


Mr. Barmecha is a veteran product executive with a successful track record of over 20 years of product leadership experience. Most recently, he served as VP of Product at Klaviyo, where his innovative approach helped drive 100% revenue growth and strong customer loyalty. Previously, he served as SVP of Product at WordStream, where he helped scale the company from $5M to $50M in revenue, leading to a successful acquisition by Gannett. Manish previously held senior product roles at Infosys, Demandware (acquired by Salesforce), and Art Technology Group (acquired by Oracle). Prior to his product roles, Manish was a strategy consultant at McKinsey. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

“Manish is an important addition that rounds out our world-class Senior Executive Management Team,” said Philip Meer, JRNI’s Chief Executive Officer. “His successful track record as a senior product executive who is experienced in scaling global enterprise platforms and delivering successful customer experiences is going to help drive JRNI through our next phase of growth.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join JRNI,” added Barmecha. “They have already built an outstanding and industry leading customer engagement platform and I’m looking forward to helping JRNI remain on the leading edge of innovation serving many of the world’s top brands.”

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise customer engagement platform for facilitating enduring, consistent and outstanding customer engagements throughout the entire customer loyalty lifecycle, at scale. With a tightly integrated set of modules designed to automate enterprise use cases for event management, appointment scheduling, virtual & physical queue management, and advanced reporting & analytics, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency.

