Journify Raises $4M to Define the Future of AI-Powered, Privacy-First Data Activation

SAN FRANCISCO & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Journify, a global provider of Conversion API (CAPI) and Composable Customer Data Platform (CCDP), has secured $4 million in funding. The round was led by global VC firm Silicon Badia, with participation from RZM and other strategic investors. This investment fuels Journify’s mission to empower brands with ethical, data-driven marketing solutions that drive precise audience engagement and measurable growth.

With customer acquisition costs (CAC) surging 200% over the past decade and digital marketing shifting toward privacy-first solutions, brands face increasing pressure to maximize data efficiency. Journify’s AI-powered SaaS platform captures, unifies, and activates first-party data in real time, boosting ROAS, optimizing marketing performance, and future-proofing data infrastructure for sustainable growth.

Journify is redefining marketing across web, mobile, and offline channels by solving key challenges such as low match rates, fragmented integrations, and compliance complexities. Its solutions enable real-time data activation, achieve up to 5x higher match rates for superior targeting accuracy, deliver smarter attribution insights, and ensure privacy-first compliance with global regulations.

“After years of navigating the complexities of traditional CDPs, our team understands the challenges marketers face in activating first-party data efficiently” said Taoufik El Jamali, CEO and Co-Founder of Journify. “We built Journify to eliminate these pain points, providing a seamless, AI-powered data activation solution that enables brands to focus on results, not technical hurdles.”

Additionally, Journify deploys AI to supercharge advertising performance. Its key innovations include Predictive AI Models for deep user behavior analysis, Advanced Attribution for precise cross-channel measurement, and Real-Time Data Health & Alerts to ensure data accuracy and uncover inefficiencies.

Since launching in March 2024, Journify has rapidly scaled to $1M in ARR within nine months. Leading brands like Jarir Bookstore and Dr. Nutrition have achieved a 50% boost in ROAS and an 80% reduction in Cost Per Purchase, while Journify-powered personalized campaigns now reach over 30 million users across the MEMA region. Strategic partnerships with TikTok, Google, Snap, and other top platforms further amplify the company’s success.

"Real-time data orchestration is a limitless global opportunity—whether in the US or the Middle East, businesses face the same challenges across universal marketing channels," said Hossam Shafick, Investor at Silicon Badia. "Having backed data leaders like Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and InfluxData, we believe data infrastructure is still ripe for disruption, especially with AI transformation, and believe Journify’s founders have the expertise to set the new standard in this space."

Journify’s founding team, consisting of Taoufik El Jamali, Omar Al Shoubaki, and Amine Chouki, brings deep expertise in technology, product development, and sales. With a proven track record in scaling data-driven marketing solutions, the team has driven high-growth SaaS and MarTech initiatives across the US, MENA, and Europe, working with companies like Smartsheet, Housecall Pro, and InVision.

Founded in 2023, Journify is a global leader in first-party data activation. Headquartered in the US and UAE, with technology hubs in Morocco and Jordan, Journify delivers innovative solutions that help brands unlock the full potential of their customer data. By enabling intelligent, ethical marketing, Journify drives growth, enhances consumer engagement, and fosters lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.journify.io

Silicon Badia is a Venture Capital firm that invests in technology startups globally. With funds between the US and the MENA region, Silicon Badia has backed over 100 technology startups in over 16 different industries worldwide.

