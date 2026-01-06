Jopari Launches New Solutions to Improve Early Claim Severity Identification and Automated Clinical Data Extraction

Jopari AttachInsights and Jopari RiskReview extend company’s end-to-end claims processing platform

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a leader in straight-through electronic claims processing for Property & Casualty (P&C), Commercial and Government healthcare, today announced the addition of two new product offerings – Jopari AttachInsights and Jopari RiskReview – to its established portfolio of electronic billing, attachment and payment solutions.

Claims organizations face growing pressure to manage rising complexity, higher volumes, and increased cost scrutiny. Jopari’s new solutions add structured, actionable intelligence to the early stages of the claims lifecycle—supporting more consistent, informed decision-making from intake through adjudication.

“Since Jopari’s beginning over two decades ago, we have eliminated fragmented billing, mailroom processing, and manual intervention for our clients, ultimately reducing operational costs,” said Founder and CEO Steve Stevens. “While our core product portfolio has served our clients well, claims organizations are under immense pressure to do more with less. We must evolve alongside our clients to continually drive outcomes.”

To accomplish this, Jopari is applying artificial intelligence with the introduction of Jopari AttachInsights – an automated clinical data extraction and normalization solution — and Jopari RiskReview, a predictive claim severity scoring tool designed to identify high-risk claims earlier in the lifecycle. Together, these solutions help claims organizations prioritize work, reduce manual clinical review effort, and accelerate resolution of complex claims.

Both solutions integrate seamlessly with Jopari’s existing platform, allowing payers to utilize a single system for claims intake, clinical insight, billing, attachments, and payment workflow.

“With more than three million claims flowing through Jopari every month, AttachInsights and RiskReview unlock intelligence at scale—empowering claims and clinical teams to intervene earlier, gain clearer insight into medical complexity, and make more informed decisions that ultimately drive better outcomes for claimants,” said Chief Growth Officer Jeff Pirino.

