John E. Osborne II Joins LEXI; Leads Intelligent IoT Operations

IoT Industry Veteran and Wireless Standards Leader Gets Behind Compelling Multi-Protocol Platform Provider Already In-Step with All Major Wireless Protocols

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrowdfundingSuccess–LEXI, the company behind the industry’s most comprehensive IoT platform that’s transforming how both enterprises and consumers manage and automate their Smart Spaces, today announced that John E. Osborne II joins the executive team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, John will oversee LEXI’s multi-protocol product development, rapid product commercialization, systems innovation, and agile operations as LEXI next-levels IoT platforms from ‘smart’ to Intelligent.

John has an established presence in the IoT domain with deep roots in industry alliances that dictate and steer the future of the Internet of Things. He serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly the Zigbee Alliance) – the international force behind the imminent IoT interoperability standard, Matter. He’s also a fixture within the Z-Wave Alliance and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board – working alongside game-changing institutions for the betterment of the connected world.

Prior to joining LEXI, John was President North America at LEEDARSON – the largest IoT manufacturer in the world. And he gained 20 years of experience at one of the planet’s largest retailers as General Manager for R&D, Operations Research at Kroger.

“John is truly a perfect fit at the perfect time to step in and propel LEXI onto the IoT main stage,” said Scott Cahill, CEO, LEXI. “The future of IoT is multi-protocol, and that’s the realm where John has been leading and living – gathering decades of wireless standards and product expertise, insight and long-running relationships with key players across the IoT universe. Adding him to the LEXI leadership lineup is significant.”

As COO, John supports LEXI’s business objectives to empower companies to easily and intuitively add and manage connected devices to home and commercial environments. LEXI’s flagship gateway solution is universal, interoperable, multi-protocol and intelligent. Earlier this month, the company profiled additional areas of focus and expansion via the launch of its investment campaign at Republic.

“My background spans software, hardware, services and standards for smart home, building, retail – you name it,” said John E. Osborne II, COO, LEXI. “I’ve been globetrotting my entire career to educate and grow the IoT market. I meet, speak, listen and collaborate across continents, and I’m pumped to be here at LEXI funneling my learnings, vision and connections into the tremendous team producing tremendous technologies that already have a foothold in the future.”

About LEXI®

LEXI offers the ultimate gateway to the IoT universe. Our intelligent IoT platform is flexible, future-proof, and designed to empower companies to easily and intuitively add and manage Smart Devices for the home, building, city and agriculture. Our executive team is involved at the board level within leading global standards bodies that are charting the course for the connected future. Built by design to work with ALL leading ecosystems*, ALL major wireless protocols** and to bridge competitive third-party products, our Universal IoT Gateway is unrivaled, the LEXI Mobile App is comprehensive yet uncomplicated, and our U.S.-based cloud services were built by us from the ground up, enabling LEXI to deliver truly unique functionality at up to 90% cost savings over all our competitors. Learn more about the LEXI IoT Edge-to-Cloud Platform and other intelligent advantages at lexi.tech.

*Supports Amazon Alexa®, Google Home®, HomeKit®, IFTTT® & Samsung SmartThings®



**Far-reaching and future-ready: 900MHz, Bluetooth, LoRa, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave plus OTA to BLE Mesh, Thread and Matter

