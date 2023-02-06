Jim Adams and Chris Joe of Adlumin Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adlumin–Adlumin, the command center for security operations, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jim Adams and Chris Joe on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Adams is the Chief Revenue Officer, with over 35 years of experience in IT with a focus on monetizing global partnerships as well as channel programs and execution. Through Adams’ leadership, the Adlumin Advantage Partner Program includes many partners ranging from MSPs, MSSPs, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators and the company’s growth revenue has increased by 436 percent.

Joe is the Vice President, Channels and Distribution, with over 25 years of experience in the channel industry. Since joining the Adlumin team, Joe has developed distribution strategy, including the launch of a partnership with Ingram Micro, created and launched a market leading MSP program, leveraging Adlumin’s purpose-built platform to assist partners in building out or expanding their Cybersecurity practice. Additionally, he added 30 MSP partners within the first 6 months of launch.

“Jim and Chris bring years of experience and expertise to the company and have measurable success with expanding channel partner programs,” said Robert Johnston, CEO of Adlumin. “I would like to congratulate both on achieving this accomplishment and making the 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list; it is very well-deserved.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships these Channel Chiefs have put in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native Security Operations Platform plus Managed Detection and Response Services. The platform focuses on advanced cyber threats, system vulnerabilities, and sprawling IT operations to command greater visibility, stop threats, reduce business risk, and automate compliance. Adlumin leverages powerful machine learning, identifies critical threats, orchestrates auto-remediation system updates, and provides live continuous compliance reporting. www.adlumin.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Adlumin Contact:

Krystal Rennie, Director of Corporate Communications



Email: krystal.rennie@adlumin.com

Phone: (202) 352-8001

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com