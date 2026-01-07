JFrog to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, and CFO, Ed Grabscheid, will present virtually at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the creators of the unified DevOps, DevSecOps and MLOps platform, is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to production. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely that is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. Integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both SaaS services across major cloud service providers and self-hosted. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

