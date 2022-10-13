JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, following market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference call dial-in information: 1 (646) 960-0243 or for international participants 1 (888) 510-2285



Webcast registration link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations

