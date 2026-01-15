JFrog Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, following the market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast registration link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the creators of the unified DevOps, DevSecOps and MLOps platform, is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to production. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, that is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. Integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both SaaS services across major cloud service providers and self-hosted. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Schreiner

jeffs@jfrog.com

PR Contact:

Siobhan Lyons

siobhanl@jfrog.com