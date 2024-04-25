Home Business Wire JBT Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Business Wire

JBT Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. A conference call is scheduled for 09:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024.


Please register in advance to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration

Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on JBT’s website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Kedric Meredith

(312) 861-6034

kedric.meredith@jbtc.com

Marlee Spangler

(312) 861-5789

marlee.spangler@jbtc.com

Articoli correlati

FICO Announces Earnings of $5.16 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $434 million vs. $380 million in prior yearBOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision...
Continua a leggere

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and...
Continua a leggere

Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php