Jamf names David Helfer as Chief Revenue Officer

Global Sales Executive Joins Apple endpoint management and security company to drive next phase of growth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced the appointment of David Helfer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Helfer brings deep global leadership experience across complex technology organizations, with a strong track record of scaling go-to-market teams and driving sustainable growth. He has extensive experience working with channel partners and will apply a tightly integrated, partner-centric approach as Jamf continues to invest in areas of growth worldwide. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Helfer will lead Jamf’s sales organization and help advance the company’s near- and long-term growth strategy.

“I’ve always admired Jamf as the undisputed leader in helping organizations manage and secure both Apple and mobile devices,” said David Helfer, CRO at Jamf. “I’m excited to join Jamf and help shape the future of Apple at work by delivering modern, scalable solutions that enable innovation without complexity for customers and partners alike.”

Helfer brings exceptional experience scaling revenue organizations in infrastructure software and cybersecurity. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at Mimecast, and before that, he held senior leadership roles at GitLab and F5. Helfer will succeed Liz Benz, Jamf’s current Chief Sales Officer, to build on the strong foundation built during her tenure.

“We’re thrilled to welcome David to our team,” said John Strosahl, CEO at Jamf. “David’s depth in enterprise sales and his proven success growing and scaling channel partnerships is exactly the expertise we need to execute on the ambitious goals we have for our company’s future.”

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. Today, Jamf helps over 75,000 organizations, across 100 countries, manage and secure over 30 million devices. To learn more, visit jamf.com.

