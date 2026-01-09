Jamf named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Jamf is the only Apple-first platform that unifies management, security, and AI-driven automation, giving organizations Apple-native depth, enterprise-grade security, and seamless integration with their existing stack. Jamf is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to manage, secure, and automate their Apple ecosystem. Cross-platform endpoint management tools force Apple devices into Windows-centric workflows, limiting visibility, automation, and security outcomes for IT and security teams. Jamf is built for how Apple actually works, with zero-touch deployment, same-day OS support, and automation that reduces IT effort, strengthens security, and improves the user experience.

“We believe being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores Jamf’s ability to execute today while continuing to innovate for the future,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “As organizations scale with Apple across increasingly complex environments and industries, we remain focused on reducing their risk, simplifying their operations, and delivering the Apple experience employees love and IT teams trust.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant illustrates the competitive positioning of technology providers. Leaders like Jamf demonstrate strong execution today and a well-defined vision for tomorrow. To learn more, download this complementary version of the report from Jamf’s website: https://www.jamf.com/resources/white-papers/gartner-magic-quadrant-endpoint-management-tools/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, Robin Milton-Schonemann, Todd Larivee, Craig Fisler, 5 January 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

