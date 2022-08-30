James Lawrence, “the Iron Cowboy,” to Keynote SilkRoad Connections User Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilkRoad Technology, the world-class talent acquisition leader, announces that James Lawrence, “the Iron Cowboy,” will be the keynote speaker for SilkRoad’s thirteenth annual user conference, Connections 2022. Taking place virtually on September 21 and 22, SilkRoad Connections will bring together industry thought leaders, SilkRoad clients and domain experts for an exploration of talent strategies for the now.

Known as “the Iron Cowboy,” James Lawrence is an endurance world record holder, triathlete and subject of the documentary “The Iron Cowboy: The Story of the 50.50.50,” in which he completed 50 Ironman competitions across 50 states in 50 days. Lawrence’s keynote, titled “Redefine Impossible,” will highlight his 50-day journey, the act of putting mind over matter, the value of teamwork and the importance of going all in.

Seth Mattison, SilkRoad’s keynote speaker from 2021, will return to moderate a conversation with SilkRoad’s executive leadership team on their vision for the future of SilkRoad solutions and the industry. He will also conduct interviews with the leadership team to dive deep into talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion and talent management trends and strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome James and Seth to SilkRoad Connections 2022,” said Robert Tsao, Chief Executive Officer of SilkRoad Technology. “Our talent economy and changing environment require a different mindset, one that James and Seth speak eloquently about. We can learn a great deal from them about navigating the human experience and unlocking our true potential.”

SilkRoad Connections 2022 will deliver timely talent strategies, featuring 35 sessions led by world-class experts, analysts and industry thought leaders, HRCI/SHRM credits, best practices, product reveals and resonant keynotes. To learn more and register, please visit the SilkRoad Connections site.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad has set the standard for talent acquisition innovation with scalable, configurable, branded experiences that attract, retain and align people to their business. SilkRoad delivers personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle, enabling measurable and improved business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com.

Contacts

