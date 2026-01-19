JAGGAER India Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAGGAER India is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the year 2025. This prestigious Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at JAGGAER. This year, fully 97% of employees said it’s a great place to work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At Great Place To Work®, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, JAGGAER India has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team’s dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence.”– Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India

“We’re proud to become Great Place To Work-Certified™, as this achievement clearly reflects our ongoing commitment to our people. We cultivate expertise and customer obsession, putting our team’s well-being and development at the heart of everything we do, because they are the true catalyst to our success,” says Andrew Roszko, CEO at JAGGAER. “We are creating a culture where people feel respected, empowered, and proud of their contributions. This certification is an opportunity for us to thank them for their trust, hard work, and collaboration.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.jaggaer.com/careers

About JAGGAER: Procurement’s intelligent source-to-pay and supplier collaboration platform

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/

Media Contact:

For JAGGAER: Josephine Ornago

Email: pr@jaggaer.com

Cell: +39 3662250305