Jade Global Named Workday Application Management Services Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jade Global today announced that it has been named a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday AMS Partner, Jade Global will provide customers with continuous functional, technical, and administrative support using Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support various financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility and the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

Specializing in system integrations and managed services, Jade Global will help Workday customers maximize their ROI by offering Workday add-on deployments, end-to-end Workday support, application management, functional configuration, technology integration, business process configuration, testing, change management, program management, and maintenance services.

“Jade Global has been serving enterprise clients for two decades and understands the urgency to efficiently manage HR and finance demands. Our partnership with Workday will strengthen our service excellence and commitment to offer reliable applications that help drive business value and retain a talented workforce,” says Anant Soni, executive vice president of Enterprise Cloud Apps at Jade Global.

About Jade Global

Jade Global is an eminent Technology Partner to digital enterprises. With a team of 2000+ employees, Jade caters to businesses across 11 locations worldwide. It has delivered 2600+ technology projects to 400+ customers, achieving 99% customer retention. The company is the certified partner of leading technology platforms innovating solutions through Cloud, ERP, CRM, and Intelligent Automation.

