Jade Communications Thrills 100 Percent of Subscribers and Increases Revenue per Subscriber by 92 Percent With Jade Security—Built on the Calix Revenue EDGE Arlo Secure Managed Service

Jade Communications celebrates a year of differentiating success with the Jade Security fully managed connected camera service (built on Arlo Secure), yielding a 92 percent increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and stellar Net Promoter Score survey results, displaying yet another way that broadband service providers of all sizes are leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE managed services to increase subscriber loyalty, compete in increasingly competitive markets, and grow revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Less than a year after becoming the first Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) customer to bring the fully managed, connected camera service, Arlo Secure, to its subscribers, Jade Communications is achieving transformational success as a managed service provider. Because of the integrated power of the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform, broadband service providers (BSPs) like Jade can easily launch Arlo Secure to their subscribers. In a matter of weeks instead of months, BSPs can go to market with a differentiating managed service that simplifies whole-home and small business security. Jade continues to build on a five-year history of using Calix technology to bring world-class managed Wi-Fi to rural southern Colorado. The innovative BSP was an early adopter of the integrated power of the Revenue EDGE platform. Jade launched Arlo Secure, branded as Jade Security, to its subscribers in November 2021 and started receiving orders within the first 10 minutes of going live. Jade Security combines state-of-the-art design from Arlo with fully managed support that simplifies home security from installation to everyday use. In the first two months of offering Jade Security, the BSP upsold 3 percent of its targeted subscriber base to its premium connected camera service. Less than a year later, Jade Security subscribers show a colossal 92 percent increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). Further, 100 percent of Jade Security subscribers are likely to recommend it to friends and family, based on a recent Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey. By offering a fully managed, differentiating service on top of its managed Wi-Fi, Jade is increasing revenue, building durable subscriber loyalty, and winning in highly competitive Colorado markets.

Further, Jade Security is projected to produce a 242 percent two-year return on investment (ROI) for enrolled subscribers. Jade has seen sustained success bringing Arlo Secure to market because it:

Targets the right subscribers with multiple managed Jade Security packages to fit their needs. Jade offers two connected camera packages for homes and small businesses: an entry-level “Porch Protection” package for $10 a month and a premium “Whole Home Haven” package with four cameras at $65 a month. To find the right subscribers for each package, Jade uses Calix Marketing Cloud data and analytics to increase engagement across its marketing campaigns. It also leverages the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) and Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) in the Calix Market Activation Program to roll out beautifully made, customizable marketing materials to advertise Jade Security.

Jade offers two connected camera packages for homes and small businesses: an entry-level “Porch Protection” package for $10 a month and a premium “Whole Home Haven” package with four cameras at $65 a month. To find the right subscribers for each package, Jade uses Calix Marketing Cloud data and analytics to increase engagement across its marketing campaigns. It also leverages the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) and Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) in the Calix Market Activation Program to roll out beautifully made, customizable marketing materials to advertise Jade Security. Pairs ProtectIQ ® with Jade Security to keep subscribers safe from cybercrime. Jade leadership considers privacy an essential human right. So, before launching Jade Security, they added Protect IQ home network security—another Revenue EDGE managed service—to all managed Wi-Fi packages. As a result, all Jade Security subscribers have top-tier network protection to prevent camera hacking and other digital privacy violations. In the past 30 days, Jade blocked over 35,000 digital threats, including web threats, intrusions, malware , and viruses, from entering subscribers’ networks.

Jade leadership considers privacy an essential human right. So, before launching Jade Security, they added Protect home network security—another Revenue EDGE managed service—to all managed Wi-Fi packages. As a result, all Jade Security subscribers have top-tier network protection to prevent camera hacking and other digital privacy violations. In the past 30 days, Jade blocked over 35,000 digital threats, including web threats, intrusions, , and viruses, from entering subscribers’ networks. Ensures a spectacular subscriber experience from installation to everyday use. Because Jade leverages the full power of the Revenue EDGE platform, it has the insights to ensure that Jade Security remains a success once in market. Calix Support Cloud gives its customer service representatives (CSRs) and field technicians end-to-end visibility to make maintenance and subscriber support seamless. Key Jade Security features are also integrated with the personalized Jade Wi-Fi mobile app , built on Calix CommandIQ®. Jade works together with Calix Premier Success, part of Calix Customer Success Services, to assist with organization-wide alignment as it transforms to bring new services to market.

“Working with Calix to launch Jade Security has enabled us to easily bring a critical service to our communities that they truly need and want,” said Josh Wehe, director of operations at Jade Communications. “Our take rate is higher on the premium Jade Security package, indicating that our subscribers have a big appetite for this service. Jade wants to be a brand that supplies multiple services to their subscribers to bring entire-home and small business managed support. As long-time users of Revenue EDGE, we could not be happier with our investment. Thanks to the platform’s many integrations, we can easily launch new managed services one after the other and ensure their success.”

Jade launched 24/7 emergency response in May, with the help of Calix, and was met with very positive subscriber feedback. Hear more about what makes Jade Security a major success at Calix ConneXions 2022, where the BSP’s marketing director, Jordan Wehe, will speak about Arlo Secure. Jordan will be joined by an extensive list of visionary broadband leaders sharing their successes with Revenue EDGE managed services.

“After years of working together to bring world-class managed Wi-Fi to southern Colorado, we are thrilled to continue to support Jade’s successful transformation to a managed service provider,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “They continue to deliver significant value to their communities by launching new customized managed services that fit their subscribers’ unique needs. This has resulted in incredibly high subscriber loyalty—100 percent of subscribers with Jade Security are NPS promoters—paired with a massive increase in ARPU. We celebrate Jade as it transforms its rural communities with thoughtful managed services that create amazing subscriber experiences to bring lasting value.”

Learn more about how BSPs of any size are launching Revenue EDGE managed services like Arlo Secure to increase subscriber loyalty, bring more value to their communities, and grow revenue.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci



919-353-4323



alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

investorrelations@calix.com