Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President & COO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jack Molloy, executive vice president and COO, will participate at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

+1 847 576 6899

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

+1 312 965 3968

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com

