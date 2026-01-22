Jack in the Box Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What: JACK Q1 2026 Earnings Webcast When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5 p.m. EST Where: investors.jackinthebox.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Rachel Webb, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations (858) 522-4556 *This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay. *Q1 2026 Earnings Release will go out after market close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,135 restaurants across 21 states.

