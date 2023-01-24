J. Drew Mullin Joins ATLANTIC-ACM as Partner

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATT–ATLANTIC-ACM announced today the appointment of J. Drew Mullin as Partner. In his role, Mullin will provide leadership, strategy, and operational expertise to an ATLANTIC-ACM team that has been delivering data-driven, customer-focused value to clients for over 32 years.

“Drew is a highly respected industry veteran, and we’re excited to add his hands-on operating and M&A experience to our growing diligence and market research teams,” said Fedor Smith, President and Managing Partner of ATLANTIC-ACM.

Mullin has over 23 years of experience in the infrastructure and telecommunication industry. He has worked across multiple channels, including Enterprise, Wholesale, Wireless, FTTH, and Government/E-Rate. With a broad background that includes Product Management, Sales, and Mergers and Acquisitions, Mullin understands how to use information and strategy to deliver results and create long-term value.

“This is a dynamic time in our industry, where information and data-driven solutions are critical to strategic decision making. Companies, and their respective investors, are using information and analysis as a competitive differentiator, so they can invest capital and resources in the right areas,” said J. Drew Mullin. “I’m excited about working with the talented ATLANTIC-ACM team, and I look forward to helping companies achieve their financial goals.”

Previously, Mullin served at Everstream (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development), Crown Castle (Head of Strategy & Business Development), and Lightower (Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy). Mullin earned his MBA from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester.

About ATLANTIC-ACM

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sector. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For over three decades, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM’s website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com

Contacts

ATLANTIC-ACM



Marta Duran, 617-377-4201



or



Sara Gaughan, 617-456-7885