Iveda Launches Local Home Appliance Manufacturing in Egypt, Marking Major Expansion Beyond Smart Cities

SKD technology transfer with AOI and ZeroTech to deliver affordable, locally made appliances and expand Iveda’s global footprint, targeting a $10B+ market opportunity

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), a global leader in AI, IoT, and smart city technologies, today announced the launch of a new home appliance manufacturing initiative in Egypt, marking a significant expansion into locally produced consumer goods and a new long-term revenue stream for the company. Through a semi-knockdown (SKD) technology transfer program, Iveda is partnering with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) — a cornerstone of Egypt’s national industrial ecosystem and a government-backed manufacturing authority with decades of experience in large-scale production — alongside ZeroTech, a leading Egyptian technology distributor and retailer with a nationwide footprint.

Industry analysts at Research and Markets project Egypt’s home appliances market to surpass $10 billion by 2030, fueled by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and increased demand for locally manufactured consumer goods. Under the partnership, AOI will oversee local manufacturing while ZeroTech supplies high market demand for appliances directly through its retail stores across Egypt and via its expansive e-commerce platform. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with an initial rollout of 3,000 locally manufactured stovetop units designed specifically for the Egyptian market.

Further, Egypt represents one of the largest home appliance markets in the Middle East and North Africa, with an estimated 26 million households, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). Freestanding cookers are a staple appliance across Egyptian households, supporting an estimated annual demand of approximately 2.0 to 2.6 million units when accounting for replacement cycles and new household formation. At just a 1% market share, this represents annual volumes of roughly 20,000 to 26,000 units, translating to an estimated $4.5 million to $6.0 million in annual revenue opportunity for Iveda. As local manufacturing capacity and distribution expand, achieving a low single-digit market share over time could support annual volumes exceeding 100,000 units, representing a potential annual revenue opportunity in excess of $20 million.

The initiative underscores Iveda’s growing trust and recognition across Egypt, where the company has spent years building strong relationships with governmental and technology stakeholders alike. In early 2024, Iveda opened an innovation office within AOI’s headquarters, enabling closer collaboration and a firsthand understanding of regional needs. This milestone marks the next phase of Iveda’s long-term strategy in Egypt—moving from collaboration to full-scale local production aimed at delivering meaningful, locally driven impact.

“At Iveda, innovation means more than advanced technology—it means rethinking how products are created, delivered, and made accessible,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “Egypt has a growing demand for high-quality, affordable home appliances that are manufactured locally. Through this SKD program, we’re lowering costs, supporting job creation, and delivering products tailored to real consumer needs. This initiative expands Iveda’s vision from city-wide infrastructure to direct, everyday impact at the individual level.”

“This partnership is about more than technology. It’s about building long-term opportunity,” added Major General Ashraf Hassan, who has served on Iveda’s Advisory Board since 2023. “Together with Iveda, we are using global expertise to meet local needs and deliver products that support both consumers and the broader economy.”

Following the initial stovetop production run, Iveda plans to grow the appliance lineup to include coffee makers, televisions, vacuum cleaners, and air conditioners, each developed for local demand, further reinforcing Iveda’s long-term commitment to the region.

In parallel, future product designs are expected to incorporate intelligent connectivity capabilities through Iveda’s CEREBRO platform, enabling features such as safety alerts, remote monitoring, and centralized device management. This approach positions the initiative as more than a traditional appliance manufacturing effort—extending Iveda’s smart infrastructure expertise into the home to deliver safer, more responsive, and intelligently managed consumer appliances.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

