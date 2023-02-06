Ivanti’s Michelle Hodges Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Michelle Hodges, Ivanti SVP, Global Channels and Alliances in its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Joining Ivanti from GitHub in November 2022, Hodges brings a unique understanding of how indirect routes to market contribute to revenue growth, overall operating efficiency, and customer experience. Hodges has extensive experience in global expansion for both operations and go-to-market planning. Her focus is aligned on building global channels, services, and alliance opportunities to maximize resources and support Ivanti’s overall channel agenda.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CRN as a 2023 Channel Chief alongside so many other great channel executives,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances, Ivanti. “Building a cohesive go-to-market strategy throughout Ivanti’s entire partner ecosystem will accelerate both our revenue and growth. Earning this recognition reflects the entire Ivanti partner team’s commitment to enabling Everywhere Work for our customers by the continued investment in channel and partner resources, tools, and connections.”

The Ivanti Partner Program was designed with the overarching belief that we are better together. Ivanti partners receive exclusive access to resources, tools, and connections to grow their business. Ivanti is consistently increasing our investment in our partnerships by offering more benefits and support through the partner program. Ivanti provides our partners a unique opportunity to rapidly grow their business by providing market-leading solutions to customers of every size around the globe.

“This is a much-deserved recognition of Michelle’s accomplishments,” said Dennis Kozak, COO of Ivanti. “Through her diligent efforts, she has had a tremendous effect on Ivanti and its partners. The Partner Program at Ivanti is fundamental to the success of our company, and we’re glad to have Michelle’s expertise at developing strategies that harness direct and in-direct growth. Through her leadership we will continue to foster innovations that will drive channel engagement and success.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships these Channel Chiefs put in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive. Michelle Hodges was selected by the editorial staff based on her record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive while they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 45,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Carrie Laudie



Ivanti



Senior Corporate Communications Manager



+1 650-963-6011



carrie.laudie@ivanti.com