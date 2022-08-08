Ivanti Named Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

Ivanti Neurons Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We consider our positioning as a Leader by Gartner as validation of our product strategy and vision, and our ability to provide a 360-degree view into all IT assets for our customers,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “We believe that Ivanti Neurons for UEM is one of the most robust overall UEM solutions, offering advanced discovery, intelligence, and automation capabilities. Plus, over the past year, we have expanded the Ivanti Neurons platform into industry verticals such as healthcare and supply chain. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and further automate tasks that discover, manage, secure, and service IT assets to help organizations thrive in the Everywhere Workplace – all while delivering an exceptional digital employee experience.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT to gather detailed device data in real time, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix end user issues. It increases employee productivity, simplifies device management, and improves security posture by providing complete visibility into an organization’s entire asset estate and delivering automation across a broad range of devices, including iOS, iPadOS, Android Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, and IoT devices. Ivanti Neurons for UEM also easily integrates with the company’s enterprise service management (ESM) and security solutions, providing a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices, as well as self-service end users proactively, predictably, and autonomously.

“UEM plays a critical role in enabling and securing remote and hybrid work,” continued Nayyar. “Ivanti Neurons for UEM provides visibility and helps enforce baseline policy configuration across all devices. We also provide patch intelligence and patch management for continuous vulnerability management. This gives peace of mind to companies, knowing they can effectively manage and secure their modern device fleet in the Everywhere Workplace.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of fact-based research in specific markets that provide a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report and to learn more about Ivanti’s positioning, please visit here.

