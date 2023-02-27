Ivanti and Deutsche Telekom Strengthen Partnership to Provide Customers Greater Visibility, and Enhanced Security to Every Endpoint

New partnership integrates Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, Ivanti Neurons for RBVM, and Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management in Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Management solutions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, and Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, today announced an expanded partnership based on their joint commitment to secure endpoints against ever-increasing cybersecurity threats.

Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Management solutions now includes Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, Ivanti Neurons for RBVM and Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management. This will enable Deutsche Telekom’s business customers to secure a more diverse set of endpoints, along with the ability to prioritize and better manage their risks.

Cybercrime is increasingly on the rise globally with no signs of slowing down. Phishing attempts are becoming so advanced that even some of the most experienced employees are totally unaware they were being targeted. According to Press Reset: A 2023 Cybersecurity Status Report, professionals name phishing, ransomware and software vulnerabilities as top industry-level threats. When comparing actual attacks companies have experienced, phishing and software vulnerabilities outpace other risks by multiples. Additionally, only 52% of leaders and security professionals say they have “high visibility” into every user, device, application and service on their network, and only 48% say they run their asset discovery program at least once per week –underscoring the risk to organizations because you can’t protect what you can’t see.

“With threats becoming increasingly dangerous, it is vital that our customers have the ability to identify and protect their mobile devices, tablets, and laptops,” said Peter Arbitter, Senior Vice President Portfolio and Product Marketing – Enterprise Customers Germany, Deutsche Telekom. “This expanded partnership with Ivanti allows Deutsche Telekom customers to better safeguard themselves against cybercrime by instantaneously and continuously discovering assets and securing endpoints through patching based on real-time vulnerabilities.”

Ivanti Neurons is one of the only platforms that fully integrates asset discovery, management, and security, giving users a detailed look at their inventory and vulnerability. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery automatically discovers and maps the linkages between key assets with the services and applications that depend on those assets, delivering actionable information in minutes, not days. Ivanti Neurons for Risk Based Vulnerability Management enables users to prioritize the vulnerabilities that pose the most risk to better protect against ransomware and other cyber threats. The cloud-native Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management can identify enterprise exposures and active threats, provide early warnings of vulnerability weaponization, predict attacks, and prioritize remediation activities, with the addition of agent-based patching and support for a broad-based catalog of over 450 enterprise applications.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Deutsche Telekom and build on the great relationship we have enjoyed for more than 10 years,” said Günter Mayer, Vice President of Carrier International at Ivanti. “The Ivanti Neurons combination is a great ‘package’ where all three parts add up to something bigger with three complimentary solutions. The value the customer realizes when utilizing Ivanti Neurons is immense and we are excited to bring this to the Deutsche Telekom customer base.”

Building upon the success of the Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management partnership, Deutsche Telekom will offer the additional Ivanti solutions in the same way: fully integrated into their ordering and billing systems, to increase ease of booking and use for their customers. Because the solution is completely integrated, end customers can immediately begin using the Ivanti Neurons package as a software solution provided by Deutsche Telekom to discover and secure their endpoints against these increasing threats without being concerned over license management, extensive integration, and additional bills. All services will be made available as a “pay as you use” SaaS run by Deutsche Telekom.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

