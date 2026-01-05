ITTRackNap Announces US Launch of Its Marketplace and Subscription Commerce Platform, Enabling MSPs, Telecommunications and Distributors to Monetize Cloud Products and Services Faster

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cloudmarketplace--RackNap, an AI-powered marketplace and subscription automation platform for cloud and technology providers, announced its US launch as part of its expansion into the Americas. The platform enables Managed Services Providers (MSP), Telecommunications and Connectivity Services Providers (Telco) and Technology Distributors to launch and scale cloud and digital commerce faster and more cost-effectively.

“Expanding in the Americas region is the natural progression for ITTRackNap’s growth,” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO and Co-Founder of ITTRackNap. “We started with a mission in APAC more than 10 years ago to help MSP, SI and Telecom partners grow at scale. We later expanded in EMEA markets, and now it is time to replicate the same blueprint for success in the United States.”

RackNap replaces fragmented billing and manual back-office work by unifying operations, ordering, provisioning, billing, invoicing, collections, partner management and analytics in a single platform. RackNap streamlines and lowers the cost of channel back-office operations through deep, native integrations with hyperscalers and OEMs such as Microsoft, AWS, Google and Acronis that can be deployed quickly.

In the US, ITTRackNap is partnering first with channel-led providers that need modern marketplace automation and transparent economics, predictable margins, freedom from distributor lock‑in and pricing that rewards growth. Building on a platform already used by CSPs, distributors and MSPs worldwide, RackNap 3.0, scheduled for Q1, advances the solution to a fully cloud‑native architecture and adds a self‑service vendor onboarding SDK, giving providers more control and speed in launching new vendors and services.

“Working with RackNap has been a positive experience for Prianto,” said Levent Ozdayi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Prianto. “The team is knowledgeable, responsive and committed to delivering results. As RackNap launches in the US, we see strong potential to extend our collaboration and achieve even greater success together.”

RackNap is now available across the US for MSPs, telecommunications and technology distributors. The platform is also listed on the Microsoft Marketplace, and interested providers can request a US-focused demo through the RackNap website.

Ownership and M&A Context

ITTRackNap operates as part of In Time Tec (ITT) following a recent merger and acquisition that brought the RackNap platform under the broader ITT portfolio. In Time Tec is a global software development company focused on creating abundance through affordable, long-term technology partnerships with a brand promise of “ROI or you don’t pay.”

“We’re excited about the opportunities we can create for the channel partner community in North America,” said Jeet Kumar, President and Co-Founder of ITTRackNap. “We have been enabling companies for over 17 years to create abundance through technology. It is in our DNA to help others be successful as a part of our partnership, and we want to bring that over to MSPs, Distributors and Telcos in the US.”

Media Contact:

Eric Keener

Director of Marketing | In Time Tec

Eric.keener@intimetec.com

(208) 258-2424