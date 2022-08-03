Home Business Wire ITT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.264 Per Share
Business Wire

ITT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.264 Per Share

di Business Wire

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 2, 2022 – ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.264 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, par value $1 per share. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

Contacts

Media:
Kellie Harris

+1 (914) 641-2103

kellie.harris@itt.com

Investors:
Mark Macaluso

+1 (914) 641-2064

mark.macaluso@itt.com

Articoli correlati

ParkOhio Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Completes Two Acquisitions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 2022 Revenues of $429 million, up 22% from Q2 2021 Q2 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.08 compared to a...
Continua a leggere

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger Transaction with Semantix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transaction Expected to Close on August 3rd, 2022 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition...
Continua a leggere

Herbalife Nutrition Announces $400 Million Investment in Key Digital Transformation Growth Initiative

Business Wire Business Wire -
Represents Largest Single Investment in Company’s History LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced Herbalife One,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ParkOhio Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Completes Two Acquisitions

Business Wire