It’s Your Turn to Get Into the Ring as Street Fighter: Duel Was Announced

di Business Wire

Throw down with the First-Ever Street Fighter Mobile RPG this February; Pre-registration Campaign Begins Today with Rewards for Future World Warriors

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StreetFighterDuel–Mobile game publisher A PLUS Japan announced the launch of Street Fighter: Duel, the franchise’s first RPG, on Mobile iOS and Android. Pre-registration is now open for most of Europe, the Middle East, and many other non-English speaking regions. Each pre-registered world warrior adds to the total free in-game currencies gifted to players when the game launches this February—full details are available on the Official Website. Fans ready to level up and throw fireballs with Ryu and Chun-Li can pre-register on Google Play and Apple Store.


Are you ready to duel it out in the world of Street Fighter? Be prepared to travel the globe to recruit and level up iconic characters from across the Street Fighter series. With a team of champions, players will throw down in beautifully animated 2D brawls on all-new and iconic stages from Street Fighter’s past to take down Seth and the Shadaloo’s army of mech clones in an extensive story mode.

Street Fighter: Duel is a new take on the famed franchise with features and gameplay mechanics for new, returning, and long-time fans:

  • Collect up to 40+ fan-favorite characters, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Cammy, and more.
  • Build a team of three fighters from across the Street Fighter franchise and level them up to unleash devastating combos and signature abilities.
  • Create your own experience! Strategize with real-time RPG combat or turn on auto-battle to lightning kick your way through encounters with the Shadaloo.
  • It’s not Street Fighter without head-to-head action. Jump on online and use your team of champions to duel it out with other players.
  • Unlock character skins exclusive to Street Fighter: Duel, putting a fresh spin on beloved Street Fighter characters with new skins dropping all the time.

Game Details:

Title: Street Fighter: Duel

Genre: Fighter RPG

Platforms: Mobile Devices (iOS, Android)

Launch: February 2023

Price: Free (In-App Purchases)

About A PLUS JAPAN INC.

A PLUS JAPAN INC. focuses on Japanese anime-based mobile game development and publishing. They have a solid long-term partnership globally with several anime IPs and broadcast/distribution channels. Under the mission of “Sharing joy with the world”, they continue to get exciting games derived from anime to players all over the world.

