It’s Go Time! Overwatch® 2 is Live Now and Free to Play on Console and PC With New Heroes, Maps, and More

Three all-new new heroes bring the cast to 35 total, and players can experience six new globe-spanning maps, the new Push game mode, an updated Competitive mode, and much more

New seasonal Battle Pass enables players to obtain new additions to the game, including new heroes joining the roster on an ongoing basis, through gameplay

The award-winning franchise enters a bright new era today with cross-platform play and progression, and engaging new team-based PvP content

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the beginning of a new era for Blizzard Entertainment’s award-winning franchise: Overwatch® 2 is live now and free to play worldwide with cross-platform play and progression for all players on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ consoles! Setting the stage for years to come, Overwatch 2 will receive substantial seasonal updates, often including features such as new heroes, maps, game modes, cosmetics, and more released at a regular cadence.





Log in today to play as the recently unveiled support hero Kiriko: a fierce protector with a heart of gold. She joins tank hero Junker Queen and damage hero Sojourn as three game-changing women rounding out a playable roster that now includes 35 heroes. And what’s a new era without a new look and feel? Going live today are updated appearances for every hero, numerous hero ability kit reworks, a new five-versus-five multiplayer format, six new maps, the new Push game mode, a new ping system, a redesigned competitive mode, and more—all experienced through updated graphics and audio engines. Additionally, the diverse cast of characters has never felt more alive, with over 40,000 new voice lines in the game.

Overwatch 2 launches today with an all-new item shop replacing the previous Loot Box system, a free Battle Pass for all players, and a purchasable Premium Battle Pass for each season. Both versions of the Battle Pass deliver a slew of features for players to enhance their Overwatch 2 experience and will add new heroes at periodic intervals after the first two seasons.

The Premium Battle Pass, which provides instant access when new heroes are added in addition to other benefits, is priced at 1,000 Overwatch Coins per season (equivalent of $10 USD), unlocking in-game skins and other content. All players will have the ability to earn Overwatch Coins at no cost through in-game challenges each season, which can be saved up and used to purchase a Premium Battle Pass or other items available in the shop.

Season One, now live, features cyber punk-themed items for both the free and paid Battle Pass tracks: skins, emotes, victory poses, highlight intros, player icons, weapon charms, sprays, voice lines, and more. The Season One Premium Battle Pass includes the first ever Mythic skin—a customizable skin tier new for Overwatch 2—for Genji.

Season Two will feature a new to-be-announced tank hero and new map. Seasons are planned to roll over every nine weeks, each complete with a unique theme and brand-new collectibles with which players can customize and personalize their Overwatch 2 experience.

Development work is taking place on the much-anticipated Overwatch 2 PvE mode, which is expected to begin rolling out next year; release plans will be announced at a later date.

“Today is a massive new beginning for the Overwatch community, and we can’t wait for them to experience not only everything going live now, but everything coming in the months and years ahead,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re also excited to welcome new heroes all around the world, across PC and console, into the bright and hopeful vision of the future that this game universe has always represented.”

Further details about the wide variety of new game elements that will be added each season are available at PlayOverwatch.com.

