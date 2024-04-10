Itron to Support Efforts to Modernize Electrical Distribution System in Bangladesh with Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board to Deploy Itron Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency and Customer Service

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMI–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), a government organization and the largest power distributor in Bangladesh, has selected Itron to provide its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution as the foundational technology to build a more resilient grid. This project supports a sustainable future in Bangladesh by helping to modernize BREB’s distribution system. Included, BREB can empower its customers through greater visibility and control over their energy usage.





Working together with Itron channel partner SQ Wire and Cable Co. Limited, BREB will install 500,000 smart pre-payment metering devices with Itron network interface cards, enabling automated meter reading, improved billing accuracy and reduced system losses. Additionally, its customers will benefit from time-of-use tariffs and detailed energy usage information accessed through a web portal, promoting smarter energy consumption, sustainability and cost savings.

This project lays the groundwork for a more robust and resilient grid, allowing BREB to connect their customers’ smart home devices with Itron’s AMI solution. Advanced data analytics and distribution network visibility will empower BREB to optimize infrastructure investments, improve outage management and seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources. New capabilities enabled through the deployment of Itron’s solutions will result in enhanced customer service through more timely issue resolution, improved communication and greater transparency.

The comprehensive AMI solution to be deployed includes Itron’s innovative UtilityIQ headend software suite for comprehensive data management and analysis. Additionally, dedicated services such as network design and deployment support ensure seamless implementation and ongoing project support.

“The implementation of AMI is a significant milestone for BREB as they are harnessing technology to transform and become a smart utility. The country is facing daily electricity shortage, driven by rapid economic growth, that leads to load shedding several times a day,” said Nafiza Islam, Deputy Managing Director at SQ Group. “Itron’s proven expertise in AMI solutions, combined with its commitment to innovation, positions them as the ideal partner for BREB’s ambitious vision of creating a more sustainable future in Bangladesh.”

“Access to energy and energy security are global challenges and we are thrilled to join forces with BREB on this transformative project,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “By implementing our advanced metering solutions, BREB will be able to gain greater visibility and control over its electric grid, improve operational efficiency and better serve and engage its customers.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron, Inc.

Contacts

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



509-891-3802



PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent



Vice President, Investor Relations



512-560-1172



Investors@itron.com