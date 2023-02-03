Itron Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Report Recognizes Itron’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1. According to Gartner, “the Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions.”

“We are delighted to be named as a Visionary by Gartner and to be recognized for our ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “As more renewables come onto the grid and water scarcity and conservation priorities impact regions across the globe, utilities need a scalable approach. With more than 86 million endpoints under management by Itron, we are committed to using our flexible platform to match the right communications technology to optimize performance, security and cost for our customers – supporting the use cases they care about most.”

Intelligent connectivity enables the digital transformation of critical energy, water and city services. Itron’s globally proven, multi-purpose network platform securely connects millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices around the world. With IIoT platforms suited for any combination of water, electricity and gas solutions, cities, utilities and critical infrastructure operators rely on Itron to help them deliver safer, more efficient, reliable and resilient services. Itron uses the best in-class communication technologies such as RF mesh, LTE, Private-LTE, fiber and more to deliver industry-leading performance with unmatched reliability. A futureproof and standards-based platform enables seamless coordination across a diverse ecosystem of IIoT industry partner solutions, enabling new services that provide lasting value to consumers.

