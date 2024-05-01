Iterable Celebrates Customers and Partners with 2024 Expie Awards at Activate Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, today announced the winners of the 2024 Expie Awards at its annual customer conference, Activate Summit. The Expie Awards program celebrates customers that are leveraging Iterable to deliver joyful customer experiences with harmonized, individualized, and dynamic communications at scale. The Expie Program also recognizes partners who collaborate closely with Iterable to drive customer success.





“Expie Award finalists and winners are setting a new standard for customer engagement, crafting experiences that captivate and foster genuine connections with their audiences,” said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing Officer of Iterable. “These innovative leaders are transforming the way brands interact with customers, implementing cutting-edge strategies to build meaningful, long-lasting relationships.”

Expie Award winners are setting a new standard for excellence in customer engagement in the industry. The 2024 Expie Award winners include:

Most Individualized Customer Experience: The PGA of America The PGA of America (PGA) is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA is celebrated for their strategic, comprehensive and innovative approach to leveraging Iterable for data-driven, personalized customer experiences. The team has overcome challenges and achieved remarkable success in individualizing customer experiences, significantly enhancing engagement and business outcomes, and ultimately driving greater interest in the game of golf. “Utilizing Iterable’s robust engagement tools, we’ve crafted campaigns that not only deepen involvement but also highlight career opportunities within the golf industry,” said Fahad Zahid, Senior Director, Brand and Digital Marketing at the PGA. “Our initiatives focus on using custom, targeted content in support of diversity, inclusivity, and philanthropy, showcasing the sport’s commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the green. We also leverage Iterable’s segmentation tools to attract spectators and volunteers to Championships, fostering a rich, inclusive golf culture that celebrates every individual’s journey and contribution.”



Best Use of Cross-Channel Marketing: IPSY IPSY is the beauty industry’s most powerful marketing platform, uniting brands, creators, and hyper-engaged consumers with unprecedented access to each other through the world’s largest beauty membership. IPSY connects with its customers during their most exciting member moments, delivering joyful experiences through a comprehensive cross-channel strategy encompassing email, SMS, and push messages. Leveraging Iterable’s platform, IPSY’s Lifecycle Marketing team orchestrates real-time, automated lifecycle communication, tailoring each interaction to meet their customers’ unique needs and preferences while driving business impact. IPSY was founded to inspire everyone to express their unique beauty, and they are celebrated for their success in building strong and meaningful customer relationships and infusing their mission across all customer touchpoints.



Best AI-Powered Customer Experience: Wolt Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that provides an online platform for consumers, merchants and couriers. On Wolt’s app, customers can easily discover and order their favorite meals, fresh groceries and local goods delivered to their doorstep. The Wolt team is being celebrated for their innovative work and the outstanding results their team has achieved by leveraging Iterable’s Predictive Goals. Wolt’s use of this AI-powered technology has not only unlocked rapid results but also provided the team with valuable insights and data points that were previously unknown. The team rapidly incorporated these learnings into their future automation strategies and plans. This recognition highlights Wolt’s creativity and innovation in using Iterable’s AI to intelligently engage with their audience and revolutionize their customer communication approach. “Iterable has enhanced our customer communication strategies, enabling us to interact more intelligently with our audience,” shared Selen Kucukarslan, Senior CRM & Marketing Automation Manager at Wolt. “Previously, we required data scientists to build audiences based on a smart data model. Through Iterable’s predictive audiences, we discovered a scalable method to craft intelligent audience segments. This enabled us to target users more effectively, focusing solely on those likely to achieve specific goals that are key for our business.”



Next-Gen Innovators The Next-Gen Innovators Award recognizes marketers who drive change, turn ideas into impactful realities and challenge their teams to think differently. They experiment with new strategies, advocate for innovation, and turn challenges into valuable lessons. They reshape their industries and redefine what is possible for their brands through their vision, tenacity, and dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. These 2024 Next-Gen Innovators include: Clinton Wilmott, Senior Email Marketing Manager at Namecheap Rita Bastos, CRM Specialist at Wolt Louis Jahn, CRM Lifecycle Manager at Epidemic Sound Priscilla Liu, Sr. Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Samsara Meagan Hardcastle, Email and Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Osmosis from Elsevier





Agency Partner of the Year: Bounteous x Accolite Bounteous x Accolite is a premier digital agency offering end-to-end solutions in Strategy & Insights, Experience Design, Solution Engineering, and Growth Marketing. They accelerate clients’ time to market and enable rapid adaptation to changing business landscapes. “Enabling our clients to be able to deliver the best personalized experiences for their customers is paramount to their growth,” said Fred Faulkner, VP of Strategic Marketing at Bounteous. “Partnering with Iterable and their solutions has given our clients that opportunity. We’re excited to see our clients find success with Iterable and the additional services Bounteous x Accolite offers them.”



Technology Partner of the Year: Hightouch Hightouch is the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, The NBA, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization. “Iterable and Hightouch share a vision of democratizing data so that marketers can deliver stronger personalized experiences,” said Kashish Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Hightouch. “We’re thrilled to partner more closely with Iterable to deliver our technology to marketing teams around the world.”

Announcing the Expie Winners at Activate Summit

Iterable announced the 2024 Expie Winners during the opening keynotes at Activate Summit, the company’s annual customer marketing conference.

About Iterable

Iterable is the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time.

