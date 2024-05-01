Iterable Announces Groundbreaking Generative AI-Powered Journey Builder at Activate Summit

Iterable also unveiled Brand Affinity Reporting, WhatsApp integration, and Smart Segmentation, revolutionizing the way marketers engage with their customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterable, the AI-powered customer engagement platform, unveiled several new capabilities as part of its 2024 Product Announcement at their spring customer conference, Activate Summit. Leading the impressive lineup of new additions is Journey Assist, a groundbreaking new feature powered by generative AI that enables users to build Journeys faster and more intuitively using natural language prompts. Alongside Journey Assist, Iterable also introduced Brand Affinity Reporting for deeper customer sentiment insights, native WhatsApp integration to expand global reach, and enhanced Smart Segmentation for more dynamic and precise audience segmentation.





These new features and innovations are designed to empower marketers to create impactful customer experiences with ease, reach global audiences at scale, and optimize customer interactions based on AI-driven insights.

“Today’s marketers face immense pressure to deliver personalized, impactful experiences to global audiences with speed and efficiency, all while navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape,” said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “The innovations in our 2024 Product Announcement directly address these pain points; with these new features, marketers can lift up to focus on higher value, more strategic pursuits to craft exceptional customer experiences that drive growth and create not just happy customers, but die-hard brand advocates. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to announce and showcase these game-changing capabilities on stage at our Activate Summit, in front of the next generation of marketing leaders.”

Iterable’s announcement reflects key trends reshaping the industry, including the potential for generative AI to ignite marketing efficiency and creativity, the importance of engaging consumers on their preferred mobile channels worldwide, and rising expectations for self-serve, approachable AI tools that marketers can trust.

Revolutionizing Journey-Building with Generative AI Journey Assist

This game-changing feature harnesses the power of generative AI to revolutionize the way marketers create and enhance customer journeys. With Journey Assist, marketers can now leverage prompt-based AI to instantly create custom-designed new journeys or efficiently enhance existing ones. This intuitive, user-friendly tool addresses the common challenges marketers face when designing complex journeys, saving time and allowing them to focus on crafting exceptional customer experiences.

According to a recent study conducted by Iterable in collaboration with Wakefield Research, nearly half (47%) of marketers are attracted to artificial intelligence for its potential to enhance efficiency. Journey Assist brings this power of productivity to life by deeply integrating AI into the journey creation process; This innovative tool transforms the way marketers build powerful, personalized customer journeys, enabling them to do so with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

With Journey Assist, marketers can leave behind the tedious and time-consuming process of manual journey creation and embrace a new era of marketing productivity, ultimately driving better engagement, conversions, and customer loyalty in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

As the market rapidly adopts AI, Iterable stays ahead by consistently incorporating AI capabilities deeply into the heart of its platform, offering differentiated solutions that set the company, and their customers, apart.

“My favorite feature in Iterable is the journey builder. I just love how open and free it is—you can easily move tiles around, disconnect them, or experiment with different layouts,” shared Naomi Eshleman, Sr. Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Rocksbox, the ultimate jewelry rental subscription box. “It truly inspires the creative process. With the upcoming advancements in AI journey building, I anticipate an even smoother, faster, and more intuitive experience. This means more time back for our team to focus on what truly matters—innovating and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

Expanding Global Reach with Iterable’s Native WhatsApp Integration

WhatsApp has emerged as the leading mobile messaging app globally, with over 2 billion monthly active users exchanging over 140 billion messages daily. With an over 85% market penetration rate in parts of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, and a growing presence of nearly 100 million users in the United States, WhatsApp has emerged as an indispensable channel for businesses seeking to engage customers on a truly global scale.

With the introduction of WhatsApp — a cost-effective and conversational alternative to SMS — Iterable further strengthens its robust suite of native, mobile-first channels, which already includes SMS, Embedded, and Push, alongside foundational capabilities and traditional channels like Email. Marketers can now engage with their customers across the globe using dynamic, personalized, automated messages enriched with images, videos, and interactive snippets, delivering a richer two-way communications experience for customers—all within the Iterable platform.

Iterable’s WhatsApp integration allows businesses to increase reach and engagement with global audiences in a secure and reliable messaging environment. Marketers can send personalized messages based on customer preferences, support automated campaigns across the customer lifecycle, and enable interactive communications through quick-reply messages. By seamlessly incorporating WhatsApp into cross-channel strategies, Iterable’s native integration creates cohesive, mobile-first experiences that drive customer loyalty and engagement, ultimately enabling marketers to build a comprehensive mobile strategy that resonates with customers worldwide.

Empowering Marketers to Target Precise and Dynamic Audiences with Ease: Smart Segmentation

With Smart Segmentation, Iterable is revolutionizing segmentation, a critical part of marketers’ everyday experience with Iterable and a key way they access and leverage customer data. Built on Iterable’s flexible Data Engine, and designed with a user-friendly interface and intuitive workflow design, Smart Segmentation enables marketers of all technical abilities to easily build instant segments by unifying and activating data.

58% of marketers cite complex data systems as a major obstacle to owning their data strategy and more than 30% of time wasted chasing data. Smart Segmentation addresses these challenges by streamlining the audience segmentation process and enabling more precise and effective targeting. It offers intuitive, real-time contextual insights that allow marketers to enhance their segments with additional attributes and event signals, and Intelligent guardrails to ensure the selection of appropriate fields for segmentation.

Smart Segmentation allows marketers to construct sophisticated audience segments with ease, eliminating the need for extensive technical knowledge or resources. This free feature enhances usability, accelerates marketer agility, and reduces reliance on technical teams, enabling marketers to be self-sufficient and drive better business outcomes.

Unleashing the Power of Customer Sentiment with Brand Affinity Reporting

Brand Affinity Reporting empowers marketers with AI-powered insights to drive more effective orchestration decisions. With this new capability, marketers can now review Brand Affinity scoring and insights at the aggregate campaign level, uncovering the complex interplay between audience, content, and messaging. These deeper strategic insights enable marketers to make data-driven decisions that optimize their orchestration strategies and deliver more personalized, relevant communications to their audience.

Brand Affinity Reporting builds upon Iterable’s AI-Powered Brand Affinity, which labels user sentiment at the individual level. Iterable customers like Global66, Redbubble, and RealSelf leverage Brand Affinity to drive revenue and results.

Brand Affinity Reporting tackles the challenges marketers face in understanding the drivers of customer sentiment change over time. With Explainable AI at the user level and reporting at the aggregate level, marketers can access actionable intelligence that unlocks deeper insights and optimizes customer engagement.

By providing a clear view of how customer emotions evolve in response to campaigns, Brand Affinity Reporting enables marketers to build trust, demonstrate value, and optimize their strategies, reflecting Iterable’s commitment to providing powerful, user-friendly AI tools that foster meaningful customer connections and drive results.

Supercharging Smart Ingest with 10 New Data Sources

Earlier this year, Iterable introduced the new Ingest Toolkit, featuring Smart Ingest, a powerful Iterable-native feature co-developed with Hightouch, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP). Smart Ingest directly links leading cloud data platforms to Iterable, empowering marketers to consolidate all their valuable customer data in one place. With Smart Ingest, marketers can swiftly activate new data in experiments, enhance audience targeting, and deliver more personalized cross-channel communications — all from Iterable. By leveraging Smart Ingest, marketers can take charge of their data strategy and dramatically reduce their dependence on technical resources, revolutionizing the way they approach data management.

As part of this announcement, Iterable is unveiling 10 additional data sources for Smart Ingest, bringing the total to 14 different data cloud providers to further streamline data activation and enhance the return on investment in their customers’ martech stacks. With these additional sources, more marketers can activate more of their data on Iterable.

To learn more about Iterable’s 2024 Product Announcement and how these new capabilities empower marketers to be cutting-edge strategists, visit https://iterable.com/whats-new/.

