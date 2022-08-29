ITC Accepts Ampt’s Complaint to Investigate Importation of Infringing SolarEdge Products

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ampt LLC, the world’s leading provider of power optimizers for large-scale photovoltaic (“PV”) systems, today welcomed the announcement that the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) has instituted an investigation into SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG). The ITC’s decision is based on a complaint filed by Ampt requesting that the ITC ban the import of SolarEdge power systems and components that infringe two of Ampt’s patents. Ampt also seeks a ban on the sale of infringing products in the U.S. after they are imported.

The ITC is an independent federal agency that protects U.S. companies and industries from unfair trade practices and violation of intellectual property rights.

According to the complaint, the infringing products include SolarEdge power optimizers for solar panels, inverters for solar power systems and solar power systems using both. Ampt anticipates that the ITC investigation will proceed during the coming months and expects a decision in 2023.

“We appreciate the Commission’s decision to investigate SolarEdge’s unlawful use of our proprietary technology without asking our permission or compensating us,” said Levent Gun, Ampt’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today marks the first step towards ensuring fair competition in the United States, and stopping SolarEdge from violating our hard-earned, patented technology.”

In addition to the complaint filed with the ITC, Ampt simultaneously filed a similar patent infringement action involving claims from eight of Ampt’s US patents in the U.S. District Court in Delaware against SolarEdge seeking a finding of patent infringement, substantial monetary damages and an injunction.

Ampt is represented by Scott Bornstein, Nick Brown, Vivian Kuo and Cyrus Frelinghuysen of Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

About Ampt

Ampt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that is used to lower the cost and improve performance of new PV systems, repower existing systems, and enable lower cost DC coupled storage. With installations and experience serving markets around the world, Ampt is the number one power optimizer company for large-scale systems. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado and has sales and support locations in North America, Europe, and Japan, as well as representation in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ampt.com and follow Ampt@LinkedIn.

