ITAD Daily Launches to Provide News, Best Practices and “Pulse of a Surging Industry”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITAD--ITAD Daily, a new online news and information publication covering the rapidly growing Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry, has officially launched.

Designed to provide up-to-date, reliable news coverage, best practices and industry event information, the site and publication are divided into sections by topic categories, including Business, Economics, Environment, Health and Safety.

The ITAD industry is booming globally due to intensified data security risks, stricter global regulations (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.), surging corporate sustainability goals, and rapid tech upgrades (like AI/cloud adoption) driving more hardware turnover, making secure, compliant, and eco-friendly asset disposal a critical business strategy for risk reduction, cost recovery, and supporting the circular economy.

The ITAD market is experiencing robust, double-digit growth, with projections showing a significant expansion from roughly $20 billion in 2024-2025 to over $40-$50 billion by the early 2030s

“The ITAD industry is positioned for continued, explosive growth, and it deserves its own publication,” said Darrell Fleming-Kendall, Executive Director of the Global ITAD Alliance, an international trade association dedicated to advancing the industry. “We’re excited to see a helpful resource emerge that companies can go to for education, guidance, and industry news.”

ITAD Daily is available now as a free resource. Anyone can subscribe for a weekly recap newsletter version at the ITAD Daily site.

