Issues Ads Grow in Dominance Among Record Political Ad Spending, Per Viamedia Data

Leading Independent Provider of Ad-Sales Representation to Cable TV Systems Sees Growth in Issues-Related Spending to 63% of Total vs. 47% in Prior Cycles

Viamedia Poised to Meet or Exceed Prior Political-Ad Records Despite Impact of Cord-Cutting on Cable Advertising

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdSpending—Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated cross-media local advertising company, today said it sees not only continued record-level midterm political advertising – despite industrywide decreases in cable TV subscribers – but particular growth in spending it categorizes as Issues advertising. This category encompasses primarily political action committee (PAC) spending directed at ballot initiatives, referendums and on behalf of candidates.

Through August, this spending accounts for fully 63% of all 2022 midterm political spending handled by Viamedia, vs. 47% in both 2020 and 2018. The next largest category in Viamedia’s 2022 political spending lineup is by U.S. Senate campaigns, at 12%, followed by gubernatorial campaigns at 11%. The data is based on political advertising purchased on more than 60 multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) of various sizes in more than 70 markets.

In April Viamedia announced triple- and even quadruple-digit growth in spending in political “battleground” states served by the company’s clients.

The company’s year-to-date total political advertising revenue already exceeds by 11% its 2018 midterms year-to-date total revenue and by 2% its 2020 presidential year-to-date revenue, which was bolstered by heavy spending for Bloomberg’s candidacy. Viamedia’s year-to-date advertising revenue from digital-video and connected TV spending already exceeds 61% of the 2018 midterms total revenue and 38% of the 2020 presidential-year revenue in those categories. The trends suggest Viamedia is poised to meet if not surpass all company political-advertising records across platforms in 2022.

“Thanks to a re-vamped political advertising team, including our outstanding partners at Ampersand as well as a growing local sales team, we are able to achieve these results in the face of cord cutting,” said David Solomon, President & CEO at Viamedia. “This is due in part to our strong growth in connected TV advertising as well as to the still-powerful draw of the television screen for impactful and results-driven political messaging.”

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT™ platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

