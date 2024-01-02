ISO27001 certification further reaffirms RealVNC’s commitment to Information Security and safeguarding customer data

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealVNC, a global leader in remote access solutions, today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security, data protection and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

ISO 27001 is the world’s best-known standard for establishing and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Certification means that RealVNC has put systems in place to manage risk related to the security of data owned or processed by the company, and that this system complies with the stringent requirements of the ISO27001 standard.

By implementing the ISO 27001 information security standard, RealVNC empowers users with industry-leading remote access solutions while ensuring the highest standards for risk management, cyber security, resilience, operational excellence, and safeguarding customer data.

“ISO 27001 certification reinforces that security is at the forefront of everything we do, not only in the products we build, but how we operate as a business,” said Andrew Woodhouse, Chief Information officer at RealVNC. “This further solidifies RealVNC’s position as the world’s most secure remote access solution and gives our customers confidence that we go above and beyond to protect their information and maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. We are proud to join an exclusive group of global organizations renowned for their advanced information security practices.”

About RealVNC

RealVNC remote access and remote support solutions comply with or support numerous industry and government standards and regulations. In addition to being ISO27001 certified, RealVNC is GDPR compliant, and supports compliance with HIPAA, PCI-DSS and many other industry regulations. For more information on RealVNC’s award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit www.realvnc.com.

About the ISO/IEC 27001 Standard

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO 27001 provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability. By achieving this certification, organizations demonstrate their commitment to protecting sensitive data and establishing effective information security controls.

