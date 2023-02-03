ISG to Publish Report on IoT Solutions, Services  

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of consulting, implementation and managed services for distributed networks of devices delivering business advantages

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining solutions and services enabling enterprises to use Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to achieve a wide range of business objectives.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Internet of Things — Solutions and Services 2023, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover companies offering services including strategic planning, implementation and ongoing management of IoT systems across an organization.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

A growing number of enterprises worldwide are rolling out IoT infrastructure for improved operations, more resilient supply chains, greater environmental sustainability and other purposes. Networks of sensors, devices, storage and processors located throughout an organization can improve visibility, control and efficiency. Combined with AI and data processing technologies, IoT systems can provide granular insights into logistics, operations and consumer behavior, while distributed storage and computing power make organizations more responsive.

“IoT can help companies make informed decisions and take action more quickly,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Leading providers are helping clients build and run secure IoT systems that create ongoing competitive value.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 IoT providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the IoT solutions and services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Strategy Consulting , evaluating providers’ ability to define strategies and roadmaps for enterprise-wide IoT deployments. Providers should have both deep business knowledge and technology expertise. Key requirements include addressing core objectives, including security and environmental sustainability at a strategic level.

, evaluating providers’ ability to define strategies and roadmaps for enterprise-wide IoT deployments. Providers should have both deep business knowledge and technology expertise. Key requirements include addressing core objectives, including security and environmental sustainability at a strategic level. Implementation and Integration , assessing providers’ ability to incorporate IoT technologies into clients’ operational environments, processes and business models. Providers should be equipped to address regulatory and industry-specific requirements while providing cross-industry perspectives.

, assessing providers’ ability to incorporate IoT technologies into clients’ operational environments, processes and business models. Providers should be equipped to address regulatory and industry-specific requirements while providing cross-industry perspectives. Managed Services , covering providers of services to manage clients’ overall IoT ecosystems, enabling scalable solutions and ongoing business operations while fostering innovation and continuous improvement. Providers should be able to use IoT analytics to glean new insights from data and apply them to competitive advantage for the client.

, covering providers of services to manage clients’ overall IoT ecosystems, enabling scalable solutions and ongoing business operations while fostering innovation and continuous improvement. Providers should be able to use IoT analytics to glean new insights from data and apply them to competitive advantage for the client. Data Management and AI on the Edge, evaluating providers of end-to-end strategies and systems for processing large volumes of data with minimal dependence on central processing and storage. Providers should have experience in prototyping and deployment of solutions that address bandwidth and latency requirements, independently or with partners and third-party providers.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global IoT market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analysts Alex Kozlov, Oliver Nickels, David Pereira, Mukesh Ranjan, Akshay Rathod and Sumit Kumar will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as IoT providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

