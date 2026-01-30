ISG to Publish Comprehensive Reports on Insurance Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens® reports will evaluate providers supporting insurance organizations with consulting, outsourcing and technology services

Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the rapidly evolving ecosystem of service providers that help insurance companies run their daily operations while addressing complex enterprise needs.

The study results will be published in three global and two regional ISG Provider Lens® reports: Insurance Consulting Services (Global), Insurance ITO Services (Global), P&C Insurance BPO Services (Global) and L&R Insurance Services (North America and Europe). The reports are scheduled to be released in June 2026.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Insurance organizations worldwide are at different stages of transformation. They are rapidly reinventing their business models by adopting next-generation technologies to improve operational resilience and outcomes. Simultaneously, they are partnering with consulting, outsourcing and technology service providers to strengthen and accelerate these transformations. These partnerships help insurers balance long-term expansion with short-term needs by unlocking operational efficiencies and achieving competitive differentiation in policyholder experience (PX) and innovation.

“Insurance firms are increasingly focused on scaling quickly and operating more efficiently as their needs evolve,” said Iain Fisher, director at ISG. “They rely on providers with strong delivery capabilities and the ability to apply digital solutions for faster execution, lower costs and sustained growth.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 providers of insurance industry services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five reports, each with one or more quadrants representing the consulting, business process outsourcing (BPO), IT outsourcing (ITO) and life and retirement (L&R) services insurance enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The reports are:

Insurance Consulting Services: This report will cover providers offering solutions to help insurance firms throughout their transformation journeys. It will include one quadrant:

Insurance Consulting Services, evaluating providers offering specialized advisory solutions to help insurance enterprises make informed decisions about their operational strategies. These providers are assessed on their ability to offer innovative consulting through various engagement models and ecosystem partnerships.

Insurance ITO Services: This report will cover ITO service providers that help insurers manage complex, multi-service environments. It will include one quadrant:

Insurance ITO Services, assessing providers that offer traditional and modern ITO services to insurance firms, helping them optimize costs and enhance profitability and operational engagements. These providers have expertise in systems integration and business transformation for improved IT capabilities.

P&C Insurance BPO Services: This report will cover providers in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment, which represents a significant area for BPO adoption. It will include one quadrant:

P&C Insurance BPO Services, evaluating providers offering P&C insurance outsourcing services, including consulting and managed services. These providers manage insurance processes to improve efficiency through digital tools and technologies such as intelligent automation and AI.

L&R Insurance Services: This report will explore the L&R segment and the integration of BPO and ITO into business process as a service (BPaaS), typically delivered through licensed third-party administrators (TPAs). It will include two quadrants:

L&R Insurance BPO Services, covering providers that deliver L&R insurance operations outsourcing, including customer care, underwriting and claims processing. Providers are evaluated on their ability to deliver managed services across the L&R value chain and execute multiple insurance BPO engagements. This quadrant will be featured in two regional reports: North America and Europe.





covering providers that deliver L&R insurance operations outsourcing, including customer care, underwriting and claims processing. Providers are evaluated on their ability to deliver managed services across the L&R value chain and execute multiple insurance BPO engagements. This quadrant will be featured in two regional reports: North America and Europe. L&R Insurance TPA Services, assessing providers of TPA services for insurance types including life, annuity and supplemental products and services. These providers will demonstrate expertise in technology enablement through a processing platform and digital technologies. This quadrant will be featured in only one regional report: North America.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global insurance services market and examine products and services available in North America, Europe and globally. ISG analysts Ashish Jhajharia and Sandhya Hari Navage will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as insurance service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2026 ISG Provider Lens® evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research.

