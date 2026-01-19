ISG Certified as ‘Great Place To Work’

ISG Center of Excellence in India earns seventh consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EmployeeEngagement--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced ISG India has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the seventh consecutive year.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, where more than 600 employees provide critical services to ISG clients and internal teams, was Great Place To Work Certified in December, recognized as having a strong workplace culture designed to deliver sustained business results.

Great Place To Work Certification is awarded to organizations that achieve a minimum of 70 percent positive responses on the Trust Index™ employee experience survey, which evaluates key areas including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. The 2025 survey showed 87 percent of ISG India employees say it is a great place to work.

“We are honored to be recognized for the seventh year in a row as a ‘Great Place To Work,’” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “This certification reflects the talent and commitment of our colleagues in India, where the Bangalore-based ISG Center of Excellence acts as the ‘nerve center’ of our firm, helping our clients and our advisors leverage AI and other technologies for maximum business impact.”

ISG India was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in 2025 and 2023.

Great Place To Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture for more than 30 years, analyzing insights from 100 million employees across 150 countries with rigorous, research-driven methodology that is the gold standard for assessing and defining exceptional workplaces.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4520

isg@matternow.com