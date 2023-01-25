ISACA Awards Celebration to Recognize Outstanding Digital Trust Professionals for Impactful Contributions

Nominations for 2024 awards open 1 June through 15 August

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTrustWorld–Each year ISACA members and digital trust professionals worldwide serve their organizations, industries and communities with exemplary achievements and noteworthy contributions to advancing technology. Outstanding professionals in the areas of IT audit, risk, governance, privacy and cybersecurity are being recognized with ISACA’s 2023 Global Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame induction for their accomplishments and contributions that advance the professional community and exemplify ISACA’s purpose: helping individuals and organizations realize the positive potential of technology and build a more trustworthy digital world.

The recipients of the 2023 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards, Certification Exam Top Scores, and the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the ISACA Awards Celebration in Boston on Wednesday, 10 May, during ISACA’s Digital Trust World Conference.

Global Achievement Award Winners



The following recipients of the 2023 ISACA Global Achievement Awards will be recognized at the celebration:

ISACA Technology for Humanity Award: Chiaka Ben-Obi, Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria



“For championing efforts to transform Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to a digitized organization, thereby bridging disparities among living standards and reducing fraud, and for supporting coding programs for women and children.”

ISACA Educational Excellence Award: Jeimy J. Cano M., Ph.D, Ed.D., Professor and International Independent Consultant, Colombia



“For his passion and pedagogy sharing his extensive knowledge in information security and cybersecurity.”

ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award: Ramona Ratiu, CISA, CISM, Cyber Security Program Manager, Zurich Insurance, USA



“For inspiring work, education, mentorship, and guidance to advance current and future generations of technologists and advocating for women worldwide.”

ISACA Innovative Solutions Award: Castlepoint Systems, Australia



“For innovating in the area of information risk and security management with artificial intelligence.”

Hall of Fame Inductees



The 2023 class of the Hall of Fame—members honored for showing exemplary dedication to advancing ISACA’s purpose through volunteer service and/or member engagement activities—are member-nominated inductees:

Allan Boardman, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, CDPSE (UK)

Mike Hughes, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, CDPSE (UK)

Robert Parker, CISA, CRISC (Canada)

Lily M. Shue, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT (USA)

Jo Stewart-Rattray, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT (Australia)

“The exceptional contributions of ISACA’s engaged professionals make a significant difference to advancing digital trust globally,” says Julia Kanouse, ISACA chief membership officer. “We’re honored to shine a spotlight on the impressive impact they have made to our community and the industry across the world.”

ISACA members may vote for a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee to receive the ISACA Eugene Frank Founders Award, the highest recognition bestowed upon a member. To vote, visit https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=76; the deadline is 15 February.

Nominations for the 2024 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards and the Hall of Fame will be open from 1 June to 15 August. To nominate a colleague, organization or program, visit https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/page/awards/aboutawards.

To learn more about the ISACA Awards, including the Certification Exam Top Score and Chapter Award recipients, visit www.isaca.org/awards.

