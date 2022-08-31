Iron Oak Homes To Offer Artificially Intelligent Light Switches As a Standard Feature

Builder Joins Forces With Peak Audio & Video to Provide Orro on All New Home Projects

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#humancentric—Orro, creators of the professional-grade Orro Smart Living System, today announced that Meridian, Idaho-based Iron Oak Homes is among the latest builders to offer its artificially-intelligent light switches as a standard feature. By detecting motion, sound and light with their powerful built-in sensors, Orro One Pro and Orro S Switches respond with the perfect amount of light, while learning and adapting based on homeowners’ habits and preferences. With integrations for more than 60 smart home brands, the company’s switches unlock new revenue opportunities for builders by serving as an intuitive, all-in-one control system. Enhanced third-party features also extend Orro’s human-centric, healthy lighting to other connected lighting systems and brands, including Lutron Caséta, Lutron RA2 Select, Leviton, Kasa Smart by TP Link and LIFX.





As a premier home builder in a rapidly growing market, Iron Oak officials see the product as a means for going above and beyond for home buyers, the majority of whom now expect homes to be equipped with smart home technologies and healthy features.

“We came across Orro at this year’s International Builders’ Show in Orlando and immediately reached out to our integrator, Peak Audio & Video, to see what they thought of adding the company’s Smart Home System to our plans,” said Mike Koseki, director of planning for Iron Oak Homes. “After putting the product through its paces, now they’re thanking us for the suggestion.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Peak Audio & Video Inc. is a premier digital lifestyle integrator across the states of Utah and Idaho.

“After a decade of experience in systems integration and 50 years in the residential and commercial security business, we aren’t quick to jump on new options,” said Nathan Karren, branch manager for Peak Audio & Video Inc. in Idaho. “We stand behind our products and services with signature white glove treatment, so our product specialists gave Orro a long, hard look, finding it to be a true, professional-grade system.”

To learn more about Orro’s features and solutions for professional home builders, visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro.

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

About Iron Oak Homes

Based in Meridian, Idaho, Iron Oak Homes has over 100 years of combined experience in the home building industry. With an eye toward family needs and budget, the company builds top-quality homes in neighborhoods spanning Boise, Meridian, Star, Kuna, Eagle, Middleton, Caldwell and Nampa.

About Peak Audio & Video Inc.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Peak Audio & Video Inc. is a premier digital lifestyle integrator across Utah and Idaho. Founded in 2011, the company is a branch of Peak Alarm Company, a pioneer in residential and commercial security that’s served the state of Utah for 50 years. Both companies combine the best technology with the best people in the industry to provide a superior customer experience.

Contacts

(Media Only)



Drew Vass



drew@vass.media

804.512.7283