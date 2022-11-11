<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Iron Mountain to Participate in J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
Iron Mountain to Participate in J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that William Meaney, President & CEO and Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President & CFO will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17th at 9:10 am ET.

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events or by clicking here: Webcast Link.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Gillian Tiltman
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com
(617) 286-4881

Sarah Barry
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com
(617) 237-6597

