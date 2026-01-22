Iron Mountain Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market hours on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: https://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Results” prior to the call on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to use the Pre-Registration Link to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants will be given a unique PIN and may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-890-1796

International Call Dial In: 1-412-717-9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week.

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-855-669-9658

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 1948749

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Rupe

SVP, Investor Relations

Mark.Rupe@ironmountain.com

(215) 402-7013

Erika Crabtree

Manager, Investor Relations

Erika.Crabtree@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-2845

Media Contact:

media@ironmountain.com