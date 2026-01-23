Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, today announced the tax treatment for all 2025 distributions on its common stock.

Form 1099

Box 1a Form 1099

Box 1b Form 1099

Box 2a Form 1099

Box 2b Form 1099

Box 2f Form 1099

Box 3 Form 1099

Box 5 Payment

Date Total

Distribution Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Section 897

Capital

Gain (2) Return of

Capital Section 199A

Dividend (1) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) Jan 7, 2025 $0.715000 $0.436917 $0.000003 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.278083 $0.436914 Apr 4, 2025 $0.785000 $0.479692 $0.000003 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.305308 $0.479689 Jul 3, 2025 $0.785000 $0.479692 $0.000003 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.305308 $0.479689 Oct 3, 2025 $0.785000 $0.479692 $0.000003 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.305308 $0.479689 Totals $3.070000 $1.875993 $0.000012 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.194007 $1.875981

(1) Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2025, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain’s transfer agent. If you held shares in “street name” during 2025, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.

