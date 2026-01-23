Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, today announced the tax treatment for all 2025 distributions on its common stock.



 

 

Form 1099
Box 1a

Form 1099
Box 1b

Form 1099
Box 2a

Form 1099
Box 2b

Form 1099
Box 2f

Form 1099
Box 3

Form 1099
Box 5

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Qualified
Taxable
Dividend (1)

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Section 897
Capital
Gain (2)

Return of
Capital

Section 199A
Dividend (1)

 

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

Jan 7, 2025

$0.715000

$0.436917

$0.000003

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.278083

$0.436914

Apr 4, 2025

$0.785000

$0.479692

$0.000003

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.305308

$0.479689

Jul 3, 2025

$0.785000

$0.479692

$0.000003

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.305308

$0.479689

Oct 3, 2025

$0.785000

$0.479692

$0.000003

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.305308

$0.479689

Totals

$3.070000

$1.875993

$0.000012

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.194007

$1.875981

(1)

Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2025, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain’s transfer agent. If you held shares in “street name” during 2025, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.


