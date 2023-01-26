Iron Bow Technologies Announces Acquisition of GuardSight, Inc. to Bolster Cybersecurity Portfolio

Acquisition Will Enable Iron Bow to Deliver Holistic Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solutions Including Managed Services to Protect Endpoints, Networks, and the Cloud

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, today announced it acquired GuardSight Inc., a cybersecurity operations as a service (SECOPS), and managed detection and response (MDR) company that serves businesses and organizations across the U.S.

The acquisition will enhance Iron Bow’s existing cybersecurity solutions portfolio, combining its public-sector cybersecurity engineering capabilities with GuardSight’s private-sector SECOPS and MDR capabilities. With GuardSight, Iron Bow will provide a more holistic cybersecurity offering that enables government agencies, private enterprises, and organizations to modernize their cybersecurity architecture while supporting them on the path to zero trust with a comprehensive set of managed services.

“Today, zero trust-based cybersecurity is critical to ensuring companies and organizations meet their missions,” said Rene LaVigne, Iron Bow Technologies President and Chief Executive. “As cyber threats continue to proliferate, the combination of GuardSight and Iron Bow will bring together the best cybersecurity technology, processes, and people from the public and private sectors so our clients can easily evolve their zero trust strategies and always stay a step ahead. From transformative cybersecurity engineering to comprehensive managed services, we’re doubling down on our commitment to provide the strongest cyber defense posture possible. We’re thrilled to welcome GuardSight to the Iron Bow family.”

GuardSight, headquartered in Cedar City, UT specializes in providing proactive cybersecurity with a team of military, government intelligence, and enterprise security professionals that detect and respond beyond the endpoint to stop sophisticated attacks earlier and more effectively. GuardSight professionals align with their client operations teams to build unified visibility and control across the hybrid enterprise including endpoints, networks, and the cloud.

“We have always been deeply committed to the success and security of our clients,” said John McGloughlin, GuardSight Chief Executive Officer. “By joining forces with Iron Bow, we will be able to serve them even better with more comprehensive zero trust offerings in additional markets. Iron Bow’s customer-first culture, focus on integrity, and world class cybersecurity expertise made them a perfect fit. We’re excited to join the team and can’t wait to show our clients what’s next.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About GuardSight

Established in 2009, GuardSight is an experienced provider of specialized cybersecurity management services for SMBs and large enterprises. The Company offers a wide range of detection and response, operations, compliance, assessment, and consulting services to help customers guard their critical assets and reputation against sophisticated cyber threats. GuardSight’s cybersecurity-as-a-service protection packages are managed by an elite team of experienced cybersecurity experts. GuardSight has been named a Top 200 MSSP Provider and is a DFARS/NIST 800-171 compliant company with more than a dozen accreditations from professional institutions. For more information visit https://www.guardsight.com/.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com