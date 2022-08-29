IRI and LiveRamp Deliver Better Business Outcomes Through Expanded Data Collaboration Partnership

Kraft Heinz and Danone among first to utilize new offering for improved targeting, analytics and measurement

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, and LiveRamp®, one of the leading data enablement platforms, today announced they have further strengthened their partnership by offering transaction data for 45 million households and IRI ProScores®, one of the industry’s highest-quality, purchase-based propensity audiences, within the LiveRamp Safe Haven® platform.

The offering allows marketers to collaborate and enrich their first-party data and audiences to improve planning, targeting, activation and measurement. Transaction data provides access to purchase time, product name, brand name, quantity, price and basket total, as well as primary and secondary category information. IRI ProScores provides the highest-propensity-to-buy households, capturing the addressable United States, descending from most valuable to least valuable, using a proven purchase-derived methodology.

Two consumer packaged goods category leaders, Kraft Heinz and Danone, both utilize LiveRamp’s Safe Haven, a neutral and privacy-centric data collaboration environment, to access IRI’s segment and transaction-level data to provide one of the highest resolution signals available.

“As Kraft Heinz strives to get closer to our consumers, high-quality data is a key element in supporting our digital transformation,” said Greg Younkie, data scientist for the Kraft Heinz Company. “We’re focused on creating a closed-loop discipline to continually acquire first-party data at scale, constantly enriching it with third-party data, and deploying machine learning to identify combinations of targeting, messaging, placement and creative to drive personalized marketing. The right mix will drive brand growth so we can quickly activate these opportunities with greater scale and investment.”

“With the deprecation of the cookie and growing concerns around information security and privacy, we needed a safe and effective way to pinpoint the right customers,” said Manuel Cimarosti, director of Media: Data Strategy & Measurement Analytics for Danone. “At Danone, we’ve begun augmenting our datasets with IRI’s audience segments in Safe Haven to enhance our targeting capabilities and expand scale and reach for our world-class food brand. Already, we’ve seen positive results indicating improved targeting precision and increased return on ad spend.”

“In an economy for which all marketing must be measurable and accountable, LiveRamp and IRI understand our customers and partners need to extract more valuable insights from their data,” said Scott Howe, chief executive officer of LiveRamp. “LiveRamp Safe Haven allows marketers to harness the power of their ecosystem, collaborate with confidence and execute strategic initiatives that drive business outcomes. Whether they seek to build audiences, personalize messaging to consumers, measure the impact of ad spend or create a complete view of their customers, LiveRamp and IRI can enable marketers to maximize the value of both their data and their partnerships.”

“IRI has the deepest and broadest CPG data assets in the world, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with LiveRamp, which will enable marketers to use our data without friction in a controlled environment designed with privacy in mind,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of Global Media Solutions for IRI. “By enhancing clients’ deidentified first-party data with IRI’s world-class, transaction-level data and purchase-based ProScores segments, we provide advertisers and their agencies the ability to augment their data assets and create one of the most accurate audiences for activation to help yield greater return on campaign investments.”

To learn more about IRI’s consumer and shopper targeting solutions, visit https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/solutions/consumer-and-shopper/targeting.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data enablement platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

