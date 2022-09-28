Ireland’s Mary Immaculate College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Two Campuses With Video Content Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mary Immaculate College (MIC), Dublin, Ireland, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve as its Video Content Management System (VCMS) after a rigorous tender process with its partners HEAnet in Ireland and SURF in The Netherlands. HEAnet is Ireland’s National Education and Research Network and SURF is the collaborative organization for IT in Dutch education and research. YuJa is a member of the dynamic purchasing system for video software and related services.

The institution was seeking a VCMS that integrates tightly with Moodle, its learning management system, and delivers a comprehensive and searchable knowledge base for its students and staff. In addition to video and media storage and management capabilities, the institution will benefit from a robust suite of tools from lecture capture to live streaming and sharing, video editing, video quizzing, auto captioning, and more.

“MIC aims to ensure that our services and facilities are accessible to all our stakeholders, including those with special needs, in alignment with legislative requirements and in accordance with the importance we place on equality, diversity and inclusion,” the tender notice reads. “Therefore the system that will be adopted will offer the highest level of accessibility feature set as standard and ensure that the principles of Universal Design for Learning can be easily applied to teaching and learning materials developed by MIC staff.”

“MIC aims to establish and quickly scale its enterprise video platform solution to serve its more than 5,000 students across two campuses,” stated Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s Video Platform is the perfect solution to help them meet their content creation, storage, distribution and management goals and to quickly scale to support online learning for all.”

YuJa, Inc. is quickly expanding its presence in Ireland, also serving University College Dublin (UCD).

Mary Immaculate College (MIC), founded in 1898, is a University-level College of Education and the Liberal Arts, academically linked with the University of Limerick. The College is a multi-campus institution, with a student population of over 5,000 students enrolled in undergraduate programs in primary and post-primary education, liberal arts and early childhood care and education, as well as a range of postgraduate programs at diploma, MA and PhD levels.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

