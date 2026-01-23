Ireland Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030: Colocation Investment, AI Workloads, and Cloud Connectivity Drive Capacity Expansion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Ireland Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ireland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 580 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.45%.

As part of the FLAP-D market, Ireland holds a strategic role in Europe's colocation ecosystem, which consists of 35 operational colocation data center facilities as of December 2024. In terms of data center development, Dublin remains the primary data center hub for investment in Ireland, while secondary cities such as Cork, Galway, Wicklow, and Ennis are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the Irish colocation landscape include Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, BT Ireland, Digital Realty, K2 STRATEGIC, EdgeConneX, CyrusOne, Echelon Data Centres, Pure Data Centres, among others. Several new players are entering the market, including Art Data Centres, AVAIO Digital, Energia Data Centre, EngieNode, JCD Group, GreenScale, and Vantage Data Centers.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Ireland by several industries.

The impact of AI on the data center industry in Ireland market.

The study on the sustainability status in Ireland.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Ireland.

operations in Ireland. The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Ireland.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland Facilities Covered (Existing): 35 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14 Coverage: 3+ Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Ireland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Ireland.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What factors are driving the Ireland data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in Ireland data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Ireland?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Ireland by 2030?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $580 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1860 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Ireland

Existing Colocation Operators

CyrusOne

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Digital Realty

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

Other

New Operators

Art Data Centres

AVAIO Digital

Energia Data Centre

EngieNode

GreenScale

Vantage Data Centers

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by IT Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Ireland

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Ireland

Sustainability Status in Ireland

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Ireland

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

Target Audience

Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data Center Construction Contractors

Data Center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

