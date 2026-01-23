IQVIA Named to the Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ List, Ranked No. 1 in Its Sector for Fifth Consecutive Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence, was named No. 1 in its category on the 2026 Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ list.

This is the fifth year in a row IQVIA has earned first place in the Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services category, and the ninth consecutive year it has appeared on the list. Notably, IQVIA earned first place in its category on seven of the nine key attributes evaluated — innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

“This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication and expertise of our employees worldwide. Their commitment to advancing innovation and improving global health supports the development of transformative medical treatments that enhance patient outcomes around the world,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib. “We are deeply honored to once again be recognized as one of the Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™.”

The Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Since 1997, Fortune® has identified, selected and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies™, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Most Admired Company survey methodology

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune® and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

Fortune® and Korn Ferry analyzed 685 companies and surveyed more than 3,000 executives to measure reputation based on nine different attributes, including each firm’s effectiveness in conducting business globally, its ability to attract, develop, and keep talent, its value as a long-term investment, its innovativeness, its wise use of corporate assets, and its responsibility to the community and environment.

From Fortune. © 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies is trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, IQVIA.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 91,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

