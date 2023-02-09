IQVIA Named to FORTUNE’s 2023 List of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Ranked #1 in Its Category for the Second Consecutive Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for the sixth consecutive year.

Once again, IQVIA earned the first-place ranking within FORTUNE’s Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services category and ranked number one for innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of products and services, global competitiveness and long-term investment value.

“It is an honor to be named to FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixth year in a row. This distinction is a recognition of the impact our 86,000 employees have on driving healthcare forward. Their passion and expertise drive innovations that help improve patient outcomes across the world,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified, selected, and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Most Admired Company Survey Methodology

FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

