iQor’s Strategic Outsourcing Partnership With Retailer Optimizes Performance and Saves $5M in Order Entry Costs

Fashion Retailer Exceeds Cross-Sell and Upsell Goals While Maintaining High Customer Satisfaction and Lowering Costs Through First-Time Strategic Outsourcing With iQor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation–A U.S.-based fashion retailer saved $5 million in order entry costs while increasing cross-sells and upsells and maintaining high customer satisfaction. The retailer selected iQor as their first and only business process outsourcing (BPO) partner over a leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service.

A managed services provider of customer engagement and BPO integrated digital services, iQor provided a strategic outsourcing partnership that cultivated a world-class sales culture through selective staffing, customized training, and coaching informed by iQor’s proprietary AI speech and interaction analytics.

“In collaboration with the client, iQor’s new program implementation team of strategic solution experts designed the optimal mix of CX automation and people to meet and exceed our retail client’s expectations. By building a strong sales culture within the contact center in a nearshore operation, we delivered phenomenal results for this first-time outsourcer,” said iQor Chief Operating Officer Martin Lehtio.

In Year One, the client enjoyed:

– Savings of $5 million in order entry costs.



– Cross-sells nearly 9% above goal.



– Upsells 12% over goal.



– Credit card signups 2% above goal.



– Average handle time reduced by more than 16%.

To learn more, view the retail strategic outsourcing case study.

